Zulfi Bukhari accepts Shoaib Akhtar’s challenge

Recently, Shoaib Akhtar challenged well-known actor and host Fahad Mustafa that “if they play six balls of Shoaib Akhtar, they will get a motorcycle as a reward.”

Accepting the challenge given to Fahad Mustafa, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistani Zulfi Bukhari wrote in his tweet that “I accept this challenge of Shoaib Akhtar.”

I’ll accept your challenge🏏 https://t.co/F8kYTLIj6q — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) June 1, 2021

Reacting to Syed Zulfi Bukhari’s tweet, Shoaib Akhtar said, “Here is another challenger.”

Here we go, aik aur challenger aaye hain. Kheriyat hai @sayedzbukhari ?? https://t.co/nmJDmH4Cxs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 1, 2021

Addressing Zulfi Bukhari, Shoaib Akhtar wrote, “Is everything alright?” To which Zulfi Bukhari said, “Yes, everything is fine here.”

Yes buddy all good 🙂 I am serious, every ball I miss, I will donate a bike. https://t.co/DGcnJJH1CX — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) June 1, 2021

Shoaib Akhtar, responding to Zulfi Bukhari’s tweet, wrote, “If that’s the case, I will give you a motorcycle for every ball.”

Wow. This is getting serious.

Asi baat hai?

Toh phir @sayedzbukhari, i will donate a bike on every ball you’re able to touch with a bat.

What say? Kab kerna hai https://t.co/vKF2YJXDvW — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 1, 2021

The former fast bowler said, “The condition is that you have to touch every ball of mine with your bat.”

He then asked Bukhari, “When is this challenge to be met?”