Zulfi Bukhari accepts Shoaib Akhtar’s challenge

Web Desk

Recently, Shoaib Akhtar challenged well-known actor and host Fahad Mustafa that “if they play six balls of Shoaib Akhtar, they will get a motorcycle as a reward.”

Accepting the challenge given to Fahad Mustafa, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistani Zulfi Bukhari wrote in his tweet that “I accept this challenge of Shoaib Akhtar.” 

Reacting to Syed Zulfi Bukhari’s tweet, Shoaib Akhtar said, “Here is another challenger.”

Addressing Zulfi Bukhari, Shoaib Akhtar wrote, “Is everything alright?” To which Zulfi Bukhari said, “Yes, everything is fine here.”

Zulfi Bukhari said, “I am serious, every ball I miss, I will donate a bike.”

Shoaib Akhtar, responding to Zulfi Bukhari’s tweet, wrote, “If that’s the case, I will give you a motorcycle for every ball.”

The former fast bowler said, “The condition is that you have to touch every ball of mine with your bat.”

He then asked Bukhari, “When is this challenge to be met?”

 

