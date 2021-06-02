Sherry lashes out at PTI govt for fudging economic figures

ISLAMABAD: PPP Vice President and Senator Sherry Rehman has criticized the economic policies of the government and accused it of manipulating figures to mislead the people about the state of economy. She lashed out at the PTI government for wrong economic figures.

In a tweet, she said: “The people are observing one economy in the form of inflation and unemployment every day while the second economy is the one that can only be imagined in Bani Gala.”

She further said, “The Bani Gala’s economy contains only dubious figures. Surprisingly, the government is now paying the salaries of government employees with loans. Every Pakistani now owes Rs. 175,000 which has increased by 45% since 2018. The government has borrowed 33 billion dollars in foreign loans. The destructive government now wants to get Rs 6 trillion from tax revenue, indirect taxes and petroleum levy”.