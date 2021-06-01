Rohail Nazir eyes wicketkeeper spot in national squad

LAHORE: Islamabad United wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir is aiming to continue his rich vein of form with the bat, when the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 resumes in Abu Dhabi in June. Rohail had a great start to this year as he accumulated 352 runs at an average of 50.28 in the Pakistan Cup in January, which included four fifties. After waiting for his turn, the wicketkeeper-batsman played a 34-run inning in his only game for United this season, before the tournament was indefinitely postponed. In an interview with, the 19-year-old said he is looking to register memorable performances in the upcoming season, which puts his name among the contenders for wicketkeeper-batsman spot in the national side. “I played well in the Pakistan cup and tried to perform in the single game I got for Islamabad United this season. Now I am going with the mind-set that I have to do better than what I have done already. Whenever I get the chance, I will try to do well for my team,” Rohail said. “PSL is a platform, which everyone watches. Mohammad Rizwan bhai, Sarfaraz bhai and Azam Khan are all very good wicketkeeper-batsmen. My aim is to perform well and prove to the people that I can also represent Pakistan as a wicketkeeper-batsman,” he added.

With Phil Salt being unavailable for remaining PSL 6, competition hasn’t gotten any easier for Rohail as United has picked another in-form wicketkeeper-batsman, Mohammad Akhlaq, in last week’s replacement draft. “Competition motivates a player to work even harder. Either you play for Pakistan or in different leagues, you have to face competition. Earlier, there was Phil Salt in United, who was an international player. In fact, when he used to play, I used to learn from him about what he does different as he plays leagues around the world. I try to prove myself whenever I get the opportunity,” Rohail said. “My belief is that a good player eventually proves his worth when he gets a chance and becomes the first-choice. Every player is playing for the team so my best wishes are with anyone who gets the opportunity to play,” he added. The Islamabad-born cricketer prefers batting in the top-order but is ready to bat at any position as he continues to work on his power-hitting.