PSX gains 770 points to reach 48,191points, 1.3 bn shares traded

Bullish trend prevailed at the KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for the second consecutive day of trading on Tuesday as the index gained 294.92 points, with positive change of 0.62 per cent, closing at 48,191.26 points against 47,896.34 points on the last working day.

A total of 1,392,037,491 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 1,412,260,015 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs30.488 billion against Rs32.050 billion the previous day.

As many as 421 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 258 of them recorded gain and 152 sustained losses whereas the share price of 11 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 354,077,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.67, Byco Petroleum with a volume of 94,618,000 and price per share of Rs11.25 and Silk Bank Ltd with volume of 86,096,000 and price per share of Rs1.64.

Unilever FoodsXD witnessed maximum increase of Rs350 per share, closing at Rs15850 whereas Wyeth Pak Ltd was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs171.76, closing at Rs 2462.01.

Gatron Ind. recorded a maximum decrease of Rs34.50 per share, closing at Rs452 followed by Indus Motor Co., the share prices of which decreased by Rs12.95 per share, closing at Rs1199.39.