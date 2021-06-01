40 deaths, 424 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 424 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Tuesday, while the pandemic has claimed 40 precious lives in merely 24 hours which has pushed the death toll to 10,039.

Up to 311,649 patients have recovered so far in the province altogether.

According to data shared by the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province has reached 340,110.

The P&SHD confirmed that 165 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, zero in Kasur, three in Sheikhupura, nine in Nankana Sahib, 47 in Rawalpindi, 15 in Attock, two in Jhelum, zero in Chakwal, 12 in Gujranwala, three in Hafizabad, one in Mandi Bahauddin, five in Sialkot, zero in Narowal, two in Gujrat, 39 in Faisalabad, three in Toba Tek Singh, zero in Chiniot, three in Jhang, five in Sargodha, two in Mianwali , three in Khoshab, five in Bhakkar, 27 in Multan, two in Vehari, five in Khanewal, zero in Lodhran, two in Muzaffargarh,11 in Dera Ghazi Khan, zero in Layyah, zero in Rajanpur, 23 in Rahimyar Khan,11 in Bahawalpur, three in Bahawalnagar,one in Okara, three in Pakpattan and two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district in just the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 5.16 million tests for COVID-19 so far.

The department has also urged the masses to follow SOPs for their own, as well as others’ protection by covering their faces with masks. People should wash their hands with soap multiple times a day in order to successfully protect themselves from COVID-19.