Babar Azam to marry next year

Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam is said to marry his cousin next year.

According to some sources it is revealed the Pakistani batsman is said to marry his paternal uncle’s daughter.

Funnily a day earlier, Azhar Ali the former Pakistan cricket captain was hosting a Q and A session on Twitter when a fan had asked him for any advice for Babar Azam.

Azahar Ali replied with, “Shadi ker lay,” which means get married.

No official statement about Babar Azam’s marriage has been made.