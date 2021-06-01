Bella gets support from Susan Sarandon for being the voice of Palestinians

Supermodel Bella Hadid is keeping her support for Palestine alive as she recently earned the backing of Hollywood icon Susan Sarandon.

The Thelma & Louise actor turned to her Twitter recently and lauded the 24-year-old model for fiercely and courageously calling out the apartheid state of Israel for oppressing the Palestinian people.

‘I stand with the Palestinian people fighting against the apartheid government of Netanyahu and pray for the Israeli people that they too, will enjoy peace,’ Sarandon Tweeted

“I stand with the Palestinian People fighting against the apartheid government of Netanyahu and pray for the Israeli people that they too, will enjoy peace. I also support @bellahadid for having the bravery to stand in solidarity with her people. That can be lonely,” Sarandon wrote on her Twitter.

Sharing her tweet, Hadid penned an extensive note of gratitude for the actor on her Instagram.

“I have always looked up to you and your advocacy for the world. You gave me strength to keep speaking up for the things that matter to me… human rights for everyone worldwide,” wrote Hadid. “We will always stand tall for the voices of the oppressed and of the silenced,” she added.