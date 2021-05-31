Dear Sir / Madam,

I am a student of Grade V Blue from Lahore Grammar School Defence Phase I. As a PYP student, I chose the topic ‘Climate Change’ for my Exhibition topic. This issue has local and global significance and I feel that as the generation that will inherit this planet, we must all act now or we will not have an inhabitable earth in the near future. It is hard to go five minutes without reading or hearing news reports about climate change and its destructive effects around the world. Record breaking high temperatures, floods, forest fires are causing massive destruction all across the globe.

Climate scientists say Pakistan is very vulnerable to unpredictable weather patterns and other effects of climate change including unusual rain patterns, melting glaciers, rising temperatures and drought. Pakistan’s climate change concerns also include increased variability of monsoons.

The time to act is now. We must shift our focus to sustainable, renewable energy and lower carbon emissions from fossil fuels. The people who suffer the most due to the harmful effects of climate change are the ones living in poverty. It is our responsibility to ensure that the government is serious about climate change and is taking the necessary measures to combat it.

Surriya Khawaja

Grade V Blue

Lahore Grammar School Defence Phase I

DHA, Lahore