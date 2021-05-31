Daily Times

Monday, May 31, 2021


PML-N MPA Khush Akhtar Subhani dies

Nouman Abid Mehdi

SIALKOT: PML-N MPA Chaudhry Khush Akhtar Subhani (former provincial minister) died after a protracted illness late on Sunday.
Sialkot-based famous political Variyo family’s scion Khush Akhtar Subhani (MPA from constituency PP 38, Sialkot-IV) was suffering from liver disorders and was admitted at a hospital in Lahore, where he breathed his last tonight, said Chaudhry Tariq Ali Subhani,   younger brother of the deceased.
He was the cousin of PML-N MNA Chaudhry Armughan Subhani.
His funeral will be held at village Variyo near Sialkot Monday at 10am.

