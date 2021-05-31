Vaccination record as nearly 400,000 receive Covid jabs in a day, says Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar on Sunday said that Pakistan set a new record of most vaccinations in a day after nearly 400,000 people received Covid jabs on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Asad Umar said that over 383,000 people received Covid jabs on Saturday, setting a new record of most vaccinations in a day.

“So far seven million people have been vaccinated in the country,” he said while sharing that the number of people getting registered for the vaccination is also increasing day by day.

He said that so far 11.6 million people have registered themselves to receive Covid jabs.

An increase in the number of people getting vaccinated has been witnessed after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided on Friday to allow walk-in vaccination of citizens above 30 years of age from Saturday.

“In the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk-in vaccination for 30 plus from tomorrow,” Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, tweeted.

“So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated,” he urged.

The government has also started registering citizens aged 19 and above for vaccination against Covid-19 from Thursday. People in the age bracket of 19 to 30 years can register themselves by sending their CNIC number to 1166.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to open vaccine registration for all people having Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs).