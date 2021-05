International credit rating agency Moody’s has said in its report that Pakistan s economy has the potential to grow at an annual rate of 4%, a private TV channel reported on Sunday. The Moody s report said that Pakistan s economy has the potential to grow at more than 4% per annum and the increase in LSM growth rate will further boost the country s overall economic performance. The report said there is a possibility of higher growth rates in the future after achieving economic stability.