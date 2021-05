The Bollywood actor paid a tribute to Ryan Stephen, a filmmaker, who passed away due COVID-19 on Saturday.

Kajol took to Instagram where she posted a collage of pictures of her and Ryan wrote, “Friends for life and beyond remember?”

Many fans and fellow actors expressed their condolences in the comments.

Ryan Stephen has produced Devi, a short film featuring Kajol, Shruti Haasan and Neha Dhupia.