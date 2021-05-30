Cheques distributed among youth under ‘Kamyab Jawan’ Programme

Islamabad: A certificate awarding and cheque distribution ceremony under the Kamyab Jawan Programme was held at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML).

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed was the chief guest of the ceremony and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar was guest of honour. Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that government is providing opportunities to make our youth skillful. He said that first time in the history of Pakistan current government is committed to produce highly skilled youth by providing them opportunities to their doorsteps.

Government is providing easy loans and arranging training programs for youth to make them self-sufficient rather than relying on government to provide jobs. They should start their businesses and produce jobs for others too, he said.

The minister was of the view that by innovation and ideas a man can do wonders, he quoted the examples of few successful businessmen and said that success cannot be achieved overnight. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in his address said the federal government’s Kamyab Jawan’ Programme was ensuring financial inclusion of the poor and marginalised segments of society.

He praised the role of NUML in image building of the country at international level and said that more scholarships will be awarded to the students of NUML. He urged the youth to be the part of the program and assist the government in creating jobs opportunities. He said that PTI government provide access to resources to youth, which was never been done in the past.