Billion Tree Tsunami – a world fame project — to accomplish set goal of reforestation, expansion forests

Billion Tree Tsunami Project (BTTP) has become the first project in the world to achieve all its objectives in terms of rehabilitation and expansion of forests, job creation and helped increase in forests will reduce the amount of carbon in the atmosphere.

The Billion Tree Tsunami Project (BTTP) now turned into Pakistan’s identity in the world besides the international organizations appreciating this project. The Ten Billion Tree (TBT) Project is continuously increasing forest production in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Billion Tree Tsunami Project (BTTP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was launched by Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan in 2015 and now 10 billion Tree Tsunami Project is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to protect forests in the country.

It has proven to be a major step towards promoting tourism in the light of clean and green Pakistan besides generating employment. It also showed a commitment toward protection and development of the natural environment besides such efforts would help provide a better environment in the country for future generations.

The current government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to the protection of the natural environment. A serious step has been taken for the promotion of a clean and green environment and stern action has been taken against timber mafia and elements involved in illegal logging.

Forests are being strictly monitored at all levels, strict action is being taken under the Forest Act against those responsible for damaging them. In an effort to mitigate the effects of climate change, operations are already underway against the timber mafia to protect natural resources such as forests. The government has decided to inherit more than 100-year-old trees. What’s more, it is not only the responsibility of the government to plant new trees and protect the existing ones, but every citizen needs to play their part in this regard.

The government is committed to planting 10 billion trees across the country by 2023. The project will be a game-changer certainly, the government’s Green Stimulus Program is part of the country’s efforts to expand the country’s green space as well as create jobs for young people during the Corona epidemic. These efforts have resulted in providing a better and healthier environment in the country for future generations. Along with developing and protecting the new and existing forests, another key idea was floated by cultivating Olive.

The integrated districts of KP are very fertile for Olive cultivation. Apart from the tribal districts, the area of KP is as suitable for Olive cultivation as Spain and Italy are. With the Olive cultivation, not only would it make the farmer prosperous but will also provide valuable foreign exchange. Olive fruit is of special importance from Islamic point of view on one hand and on the other it would be empowering the country to earn valuable foreign exchange. It will also benefit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Director Agriculture Extension Department Bajaur Zia Islam Dawar said that international experts in the survey said that Bajaur is suitable for Olive cultivation like Spain and Italy and the areas have great potential for Olive cultivation. That is why the KP government under this scheme, more than 250,000 wild Olives have been transplanted in Bajaur with Olive groves have been planted over 150 acres. Field Assistant of Agriculture Extension Department, Bajaur, Toor Gul said that the amalgamated areas including Bajaur are very fertile and beneficial for Olive cultivation.

The Olives bloom from Dec to Feb after resting and it needs 10 to – 2 degrees Celsius for flowering. He said that wild Olives bear fruits late but transplantation can reduce the duration of fruiting. However, it is important to transplant the best variety of Olives and take good care of them.

“If it is done, it will bear fruit in the fifth or sixth year,” Toor Gul said. He said that the Olive seed is small and the oil is low in it. He said that cultivation of Olives could be beneficial not only to the integrated districts like Bajaur, but the landowners and farmers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could gain a lot from Olive cultivation in terms of wealth. He said it would soon double their income in no time because of the potential that the areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have.

Extension Department Bajaur Officer Imran Afridi said that the number of wild Olive transplants in Bajaur ranges from 80% to 90%. The department also has an Olive Oil Extraction Unit in Bajaur from where the farmer can benefit. Another major problem facing the world today is global warming and if it is not solved, the living beings can be wiped out and the only solution is large scale tree planting. It can subdue global warming, but unfortunately our eyes are still not open and the people could not gag the importance of tree plantation and its importance to the precious human lives.

“We are still brutally cutting down trees and trying to eradicate them. There is a need to take care of them by planting as many trees as possible and to make the next generation aware of the benefits and importance of tree planting,” he said. In this regard, the government has set up a deserted Ali Masjid in Toda Mela area of Khyber District. Ijaz Ahmad, Officer, District Forest Office, Khyber, has said that plantation has been started in Ali Masjid, Toda Mela, Khyber District to avoid the adverse effects of climate change, which is being monitored regularly in the near future.