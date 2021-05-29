New fiscal year dedicated to public health, economic recovery for the poverty stricken segments: CM Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in his recent tweets, announced that the upcoming year would be substantially dedicated to the public health domain whereby a thorough implementation of controls would be put in place to limit the Corona Virus pandemic.

According to the tweet posted today, plans to focus on the economic recovery of the lower classes were also emphasised. The chief minister expressed his concerns regarding increasing poverty rates, especially after the rise of the pandemic.

“The government will try to take necessary steps for the economic recovery of the lower class”, he said.

Further, Murad discussed with ministers of various departments regarding the new schemes, revealing that there are 14 ongoing schemes for the Home Department, 8 for Law Department, 6 for Mass Transit and 5 for the Livestock Department.

He indicated that poverty alleviation, women’s welfare and community development would be prioritized in the New Year’s budget.