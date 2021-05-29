Take it or leave it!

Dear Mathira & Rose,

I am a 31-year-old and have a two-year-old daughter. I gained a lot of weight during my pregnancy but worked real hard on my body and now have a slim and healthy frame. Gaining weight is a natural tendency in my family. The thing is, me and my husband planned two babies only and now my husband suggests we have the other baby now too so that I could get free from childbirth once and for all and keep my body slim and healthy and resume my job too. I agree with him but I’ve shed weight after so much effort, I really don’t want to gain once again because of pregnancy. What shall I do?

Regards,

Fat Mommy

Mathira’s Advice:

I totally understand that you’re going through weight issues. Your husband is right on advising you to get done with child birth in one go. That way you can focus on your health and resume your job and also, the kids won’t have much age difference between themselves also. But if you’re uncomfortable in getting pregnant again, then don’t go for it. Pregnancy should be enjoyed and not taken as a bad trip. When you really want a baby, you enjoy being pregnant and your body also reacts like that. If you need time to think about it, then discuss it with your husband. Tell him exactly how you feel. But I’m sure if you lost weight once, you can do it again. I didn’t gain so much weight in my pregnancy so maybe the same will happen to you during your second time. So just be healthy. You know, relationships strengthen when you communicate with your partner. Communication is not just telling your partner that you’re going out etc, it’s when you share feelings. You should tell your husband about your fear and that’s how couples bond. So good luck!

Rose’s Advice:

I think you should talk it out with your husband. Also, gaining and losing weight is a part of life. It’s not like you only gain weight during pregnancy. Sometimes, you just gain weight and you don’t know why. I would suggest you go ahead with the second baby. You seem like a pro at losing weight so it doesn’t seem like a problem. Who knows if you eat healthy, you might not even gain weight during your second pregnancy. It’s not set in stone that you’ll gain weight each time. Every pregnancy is different. Gaining weight, losing weight and hitting the gym is a part of life like I said. It’s always going to be a struggle of the human body until the day we die. We can never stay at a constant weight. In Ramadan, I was watching my food like a hawk, trying to avoid fried items and all. Even then, I gained four kilogrammes. And this was me avoiding desserts and only cheating on weekends. So this is how the human body is. You never know what’s going to happen. So take a chill pill. Kids are a blessing.

