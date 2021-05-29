Punjab approves eight agriculture projects: Jahania

The Punjab government has approved eight agriculture projects for the province at a cost of over Rs310 million to develop such varieties of crops which could increase the income of farmers. This was stated by Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi while presiding over a meeting of Punjab Agriculture Board on Friday. He said the aim of these projects are to benefit the poor farmers and people in general. The minister said such varieties of tomato should be developed which could be supplied throughout the year. He said that such agriculture projects should be implemented on a commercial level with the support of the Agriculture Research Institute.













