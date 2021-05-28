Pakistani actor Jia Ali tied the knot with a Hong- Kong based Pakistani businessman Imran Idrees.

The Meer Aabroo actor got married in an intimate ceremony which was held at the Badshahi Mosque. The ceremony was attended by close friends and relatives.

Imran Idress is a businessman and a professional cricket coach who has coached the Hong Kong team as well as many others.

However, these two things are not the only things that Jia Ali’s husband does! Imran is also linked with PTI and played a vital role in establishing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in East Asian Pacific countries.