Qureshi says Netanyahu is in state of fear

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed on Friday the adoption of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC)-led resolution by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in response to grave violations of international law and human rights by Israel.

Welcome @UN_HRC adoption of resolution tabled by Pakistan calling for ‘Ensuring respect for int’l humanitarian law & int’l human rights law’, establishing ongoing commission of inquiry to investigate Human Rights abuses in Occupied Palestine including East Jerusalem & Israel. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) May 27, 2021

Quoting the minister, the Foreign Office tweeted:

“Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Palestinian people and shares the international community’s expectation for effective implementation of this resolution to ensure respect for international law as well as for rights and dignity of the people of Palestine,” the Foreign Office said.

The UNHRC special session and its decision to establish a standing international commission of inquiry to investigate human rights violations represent global resolve to end systemic impunity and injustice and begin a process of meaningful accountability.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a tweet acknowledged in this regard the untiring efforts of Ambassador Munir Akram at the United Nations and Pakistan’s ambassador in Geneva Ambassador Khalil Hashmi for leaving no stone unturned in their diplomacy for the just cause of Palestine.

The resolution passed with 24 of the council’s 47 members in favor. This will spur an unprecedented level of scrutiny on abuses and will allow investigation of the ‘root causes of the ongoing Middle-Eastern conflict.

FM Qureshi stated that the OIC was successful at the Human Rights Council meeting yesterday, and that Israel is being exposed as it has announced that it will not cooperate in the investigation.

He said that Netanyahu’s statement clearly states that they are fearful.

UN right’s chief’s concerns

UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet expressed her concern for the “high level of civilian fatalities and injuries” that took place due to the Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. A warning was also given to Israel that these attacks may constitute war crimes.

In response, Netanyahu said,” Today’s shameful decision is yet another example of the UN Human Rights Council’s blatant anti-Israel obsession.”

Meanwhile, the Palestinian foreign ministry welcomed the move and said it, “reflects the determination of the international community to move forward in the path of accountability, law enforcement, and protection of Palestinian human rights.”

Qureshi’s address to UNHRC

In his address to the UNHRC, Qureshi urged the body to ensure the fundamental rights of the Palestinians and “hold the aggressor accountable through international inquiry”.

He also talked about how the two-week aggression instigated violence and attacks against the Palestinians. With respect to these attacks, he called out the claims of democracy and rule of law in the western world.

Qureshi said that the UNHRC has Pakistan’s full support for the deliberations and decisions it is taking for the Palestinians and that other states should also do the same.

He said that in the past two weeks Palestinians have again faced brutal Israeli aggression. He condemned the killing of civilians, especially women and children who are being mercilessly slaughtered by the Israeli forces.

He also indicated that continuing Israeli settlement activity was acting as a “driver and force multiplier of occupation and violence”.

According to Qureshi, the violence resulted in the indiscriminate demolition of homes, hospitals, and schools, bringing the people enormous problems. In addition, the situation led in repeated forced displacements, turning people into refugees in their own country.

“False equivalence between the victim and the aggressor, on account of political expediency, is patently incorrect and morally reprehensible,” he said, adding that “This Council must act to rectify the wrong.”