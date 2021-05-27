Bollywood Art Project creates mural featuring Asha Parekh, Waheeda and Helen

Mumbai’s Bollywood Art Project (BAP) has created a beautiful mural featuring yesteryear actors Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman and Helen in Chapel Road in Bandra. Talking to indianexpress.com about the new mural, artist Ranjit Dahia said, “We had done a beautiful painting of Sridevi and Madhubala on this wall earlier. However, after the uproar against Budwiser, they commissioned a new painting from us. We thought what would be better than dedicating the wall to Bollywood’s living evergreen beauties Asha ji, Waheeda ji and Helen ji. They are still friends, and they encapsulate what Bollywood stands for.” He added, “We took about 17 days to finish this project. We had to follow all Covid-19 norms like maintaining social distancing and working with lesser people. We also faced Cyclone Tauktae while doing this mural, but the end result is fulfilling. We are happy that with this mural, these three heroic women will fill the hearts of all Mumbaikars with love and respect.”













