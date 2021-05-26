Tarin says ready to provide additional funds, asks GB to rationalize outflows

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said that the federal government was ready to cooperate with the Gilgit-Baltistan government for the provision of additional funds during the next financial year.

However, he said that the Gilgit-Baltistan government should also rationalize its expenditures as the federal government was also exercising strict financial discipline. Chairing a virtual meeting with Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khursheed, the finance minister approved requests of the GB government for the provision of additional subsidy.

The additional subsidy incurred on purchase of wheat, issuance of NOCs for purchase of vehicles from already available funds to monitor developmental activities and grant of special exemption for purchase of school buses, health ambulances, excavators, road making machinery, operational vehicles for education, health works, water and power, emergency services and law enforcing agencies respectively.

The finance minister assured his full support for the development of the area on priority basis. The chief minister thanked the finance minister for his support and encouragement. Earlier, the regional finance secretary gave a detailed presentation to the finance minister on the financial requirements of the GB administration during the current and next financial year.