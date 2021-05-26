Daily Times

Wednesday, May 26, 2021


,

Defamation suit filed by Salman Khan against Kamaal R Khan

Web Desk

Salman Khan filed a defamation case against critic Kamaal R Khan.

You want to know why he did that?

Well, KRK gave a review of Salman Khan’s new movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which backfired.

The Bollywood actor filed the case in a Mumbai court.

KRK took to Twitter to urge Salim Khan who is Salman Khan’s father, to take the case back. He was notified by Salman Khan’s legal team about the defamation case.

He also said that in the future he would steer clear of Salman Khan’s movies and will not review them.

 

