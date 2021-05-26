Defamation suit filed by Salman Khan against Kamaal R Khan

Salman Khan filed a defamation case against critic Kamaal R Khan.

You want to know why he did that?

Well, KRK gave a review of Salman Khan’s new movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which backfired.

The Bollywood actor filed the case in a Mumbai court.

KRK took to Twitter to urge Salim Khan who is Salman Khan’s father, to take the case back. He was notified by Salman Khan’s legal team about the defamation case.

He also said that in the future he would steer clear of Salman Khan’s movies and will not review them.

Therefore there is no need to file a case to stop me from reviewing his film. Salim Sir, I am not here to hurt anyone. So I won’t review his film in the future. Pls ask him to not proceed the case. I will delete my review videos also, if you want. Thank you Salim Sahab! 🙏 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 26, 2021