Imran Khan to perform groundbreaking of uplift projects in Layyah

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Layyah today to inaugurate and perform groundbreaking of various development projects.

During the visit, the prime minister will launch Insaf Sehat Sahulat Card for Punjab and the project of switching Basic Health Units on solar energy in the province. The Prime Minister will also perform groundbreaking of 200-bed mother and child hospital. Imran Khan will also address on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the health card scheme would be available for seven districts of Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal division as the prime minister will launch the initiative in Layyah.

Buzdar stated that under the scheme, 100 percent of families in DG Khan and Sahiwal would be provided health cards worth Rs720,000 per family.