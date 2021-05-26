Imran Khan all praise for NAB, Punjab Anti-Corruption Dept

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction over the performance of Punjab Anti-Corruption Department and the National Accountability Bureau in the recovery of plundered amount.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, he said Punjab anti-corruption department has recovered two hundred and twenty billion rupees in the last 31 months of present government.

The difference in anti corruption dept Punjab’s performance during PTI govt & PMLN’s 10 yrs is clearly visible in the results achieved so far. In the last 31 mths of our govt in Punjab anti corruption recovered Rs 220 bn, in contrast to dismal record of PMLN govt’s 10 yrs. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 26, 2021

State land worth Rs.192 bn recovered as compared to Rs 2.6 bn worth state land recovery under PMLN’s 10 yrs. Cash recovery is Rs 2.35 bn as compared to only Rs 430 mn during PMLN’s 10 yrs. Indirect cash recovery now stands at Rs 26 bn in contrast to zero during PMLN’s last 10 yrs — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 26, 2021

The same contrast is there in NAB’s performance. Between 2018-2020 of our govt’s tenure NAB recovered Rs 484 bn in contrast to only Rs 290 bn recovered during 1999 – 2017. When govt doesn’t protect criminals & allows accountability to work without interference, results achieved — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 26, 2021

Imran Khan said results are achieved when government does not protect criminals and allows accountability to work without interference.