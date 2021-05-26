General elections will be held in 2023: Ch Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the opposition will continue to hold meetings and elections will be held in 2023. He said the opposition’s plan to halt the country’s development will never be successful. Overseas Pakistanis will cast their votes in the next general elections. Overseas Pakistanis are the country’s assets and their problems will be resolved on a priority basis, he added.

According to a statement issued from Governor’s House Lahore on Tuesday, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was talking to overseas Pakistanis in the United States. In the meeting, the overseas Pakistanis appreciated the government’s decision to give them the right to vote and resolve their problems. Governor Punjab said that since PTI came to power, the opposition has been claiming of ousting the government but the reality is that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is strong and has no threat from the government. The elections will be held on time and the opposition should also wait for the general elections. The supremacy of the law and order is the responsibility of the government and the government will not compromise on the economic progress and development of the country, he added.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the opposition is not in favour of giving the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis but overseas Pakistanis will cast their votes in the next general elections. Pakistani

Americans in the USA are playing a significant role in strengthening Pak-US relations. It is great to see that Pakistani Americans’ are participating in US politics and becoming successful in diverse fields. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Pakistan is moving in the right direction in the economic sector and overseas Pakistanis are the assets of the country so they will be facilitated and their problems will be resolved on a priority basis. He also urged the public to continue following the SOPs in order to curb the spread of the Coronavirus Pandemic.