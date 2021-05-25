Govt to get Tarin elected as senator in place of Ishaq Dar: Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has disclosed that the federal government wants to deseat Senator Ishaq Dar and replace him with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.

He revealed this information in a programme of a private TV channel. If Ishaq Dar does not come back to the country then he would be deseated from his Senate seat after the government would bring a legislation in this regard, he said, adding that Shaukat Tareen would become a senator in this case. He claimed that Ishaq Dar will not come back and he would be deseated once President promulgates the ordinance.

He dubbed Shehbaz Sharif as a mild person. Imran Khan already felt that Nawaz Sharif went abroad and if Shehbaz Sharif goes abroad then it was meant as some sort of understanding and dealing, Rashid claimed. Imran Khan does not want any kind of understanding at any cost, he maintained.