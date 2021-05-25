Imports reach $44.75bn with 17.79pc increase in 10 months

Pakistan’s imports increased by 17.79 percent, in the US dollar term, to reach $44.749 billion during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year as compared to $37.992 billion during the corresponding period of last financial year.

According to the data provided by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the imports in April 2021 were $5.260 billion (provisional) as compared to $ 5,631 million (provisional) in March 2021 showing a decrease of 6.59 percent but increased by 64.27 percent as compared to $3.202 billion in April 2020.

In term of Pakistani rupee, the imports during July–April (2020-2021) totalled Rs7,181,318 million as against Rs5,960,972 million during the corresponding period of the last year, showing an increase of 20.47 percent. Imports into Pakistan during April 2021 amounted to Rs805,180 million as against Rs878,602 million in March 2021 and Rs526,448 million during April 2020 showing a decrease of 8.36 percent over March 2021 but an increase of 52.95 percent over April 2020.

The main commodities of imports during April, 2021 were petroleum products (Rs64,005 million), petroleum crude (Rs58,790 million), natural gas, liquefied (Rs45,117 million), palm oil (Rs43,055 million), plastic materials (Rs40,717 million), electrical machinery & apparatus (Rs27,084 million), iron & steel (Rs25,939 million), motors cars (CKD/SKD) (Rs24,734 million), iron & steel scrap (Rs24,394 million) and medicinal products (Rs23,873 million).