PDMA issues alert ahead of rain spell

Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Monday issued an alert to different heads of government departments to complete their arrangements to avoid any critical situation in the rainy season.

The authority in his letter warned the administration and officers of other departments including Health, Education, Gepco, rescue, civil defence, fire brigade etc that there will be chances of thunder storm and floods in the rainy season, and to avoid any critical situation all the relevant departments should complete their arrangements.

It was told that divisional and district administration have started work in this regard and it was suggested that about 100 relief camps will be set up in the division. The relief camps will be facilitated with 2,412 life jackets, 1092 life rings, 211 dewatering sets, 167 boats,163 OBM engines and 3564 tents.Wild life and health departments will also be responsible to provide medical treatments to citizens and their animals during the rainy season.

Separately, a minor girl died by swallowing poisonous maze seed here in Sohdra Gujranwala. It was reported that Imran was poisoning the maze seeds for cultivation purposes when suddenly his five years old daughter Khadija swallowed a seed and got unconscious. She was rushed to THQ hospital where she died.