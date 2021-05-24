PM visits ISI headquarters, briefed on Afghan peace process

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Inter-Services Intelligence Agency headquarters for a briefing on the security situation. Received by DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, the premiere was accompanied by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.

Following the briefing, he chaired a meeting, that was attended by prominent faces, like Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javaid Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, the Chief of Naval Staff, and Foriegn Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The participants of the meeting were also briefed regarding the foreign relations and his previous visit to the United Nations.

The emerging situation in Afghanistan was also discussed at length along with the Afghan peace process and the internal and external security of the country.

According to the report of 24News, the visit was followed by a lunch of all the attendees in the meeting.