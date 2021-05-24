PDM to reunite on 29th

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will host the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s parliamentary leaders conference on May 29.

According to reports, JUI-F President Maulana Fazlur Rehman will preside over the conference. Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), will attend the meeting via video link.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will also attend the conference.

According to sources, the president of the Balochistan National Party (BNP), Sardar Akhtar Mengal, will also participate via video link. BNP chief Jehanzeb Jamaldini, on the other hand, will be present at the conference.

Apart from these parties, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Sherpao, National Party Central President and ex-CM Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan chief Shah Awais Noorani will attend the PDM conference, according to sources.