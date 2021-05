LAHORE: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Monday appointed Hatem Mohamad Bamatraf as the Chief Executive Officer, announced the company in a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“We have to inform you that Mr Matthew Wilsher has/have ceased to be the Chief Executive of the Company w.e.f. 2021-05-23 and Mr Hatem Mohamad Bamatraf has/have been appointed as Chief Executive,” the notification added.