PTI making billions by rebranding Shehbaz Sharif’s E-Learning Program: Marriyum Aurangzeb

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly cautioned the PTI government against making billions in commission over rebranding former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif’s E-Learning Program and shamelessly re-launching it as Imran Khan’s vision.

In a press conference at Islamabad Press Club, Marriyum said the PTI government had been following a set pattern of demonising development and public welfare projects set up by the PML-N government, shutting them down over baseless allegations, rebranding the same projects and re-launching them as PTI projects.

She said right after Eid, the Punjab government was thinking about the launch of E-schooling and E-learning program in Punjab. And even before that the ‘E-government’ which only exists on Social Media, tweeted from Imran’s handle E-Library as Imran Khan’s vision.

She also briefed reporters about how advertising companies were called on the first day of Eid and were briefed on this rebranded and relaunching, and were directed to prepare ad campaigns worth billions of rupees. She showed how some companies had already submitted the ad campaigns by the title of ‘Reforming Punjab’.

Marriyum said this would also be against the decision of the court which had prohibited any such ad campaign by government with public money. But she said a government that had already committed contempt of court by prohibiting Shehbaz from traveling to England and did not care about the sanctity or honour of the courts.

She said this E-Learning program was launched by Shehbaz Sharif in 2014 and completed in 2018, under which over one million books were made available online, where resource material was transformed into e-learning material and where e-libraries were set up for 20 districts of Punjab.

She said the PTI government is now positioning to make billions of rupees from corruption and commission over this relaunching. They extort billions on ring-road realignment, extort billions on orange train completion, billions on inaugurating roads and motorways already built by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, and billions on electricity projects even after criticising them.

“Imran Khan’s vision can best be summed up as ‘E-Lying’. He, his cabinet, his rented spokespersons speak lies every day on E-media and then forget about it,” she said.