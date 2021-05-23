‘PMLN changes laws to rig AJK polls, to sabotage process’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur briefed the core committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf about amendments in the relevant laws, as the ruling party discussed the forthcoming general elections of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The committee, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was informed that the Pakistan Muslim League-N government had changed laws for the elections with a ‘hidden agenda’ for rigging and sabotage of the electoral process.

Expressing concerns, the committee called for urgent elections reforms to end any possible rigging and misuse of official resources and money. The committee observed that the PTI was striving for fair, transparent and impartial elections, which had the confidence of all citizens.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underlined the need and significance of the use of modern technology in that regard. Endorsing the prime minister’s views, the committee said that use of electronic voting machines in the next elections would ensure fair and transparent polls.

The ruling party would introduce such transparent and efficient technology of electronic voting in the country, which could not be questioned by anyone, they added.