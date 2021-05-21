PM asks Asian states to avoid great power rivalry in region

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called on Asian countries to avoid a “great power rivalry” in the region and focus on economic cooperation, trade, and investment.

Addressing the 26th International Conference on the Future of Asia in Japan via video link, Prime Minister Khan warned that Asia “must not become a theatre of tensions induced from without or within.”

“The differences and disputes in Asia require Asian solutions on the basis of Asian values and interests,” he said. “The Asia-Pacific [region], including the Indian Ocean, should become a zone of peace, an area of expanding cooperation and prosperity, through strict adherence to the principles of the UN Charter and the Bandung Principles of Peaceful Coexistence.”

While he did not explicitly mention it, the premier was referring to the US-led Quadrilateral Security Dialogue group that includes Japan, Australia, and India. China views the alliance, known as the Quad, as a threat to itself and the region.

Stressing the need for greater global cooperation, Khan said China’s Belt and Road Initiative provides an important pathway for integration across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. He said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor [CPEC] is a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative. It has generated economic activity, employment and will enhance bilateral and regional trade, he added. He said that Islamabad has invited all friendly countries to invest and benefit from the $64 billion mega project.

Khan also reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peace and good relations with all regional countries, including its neighbouring country and rival, India. “Pakistan wants peaceful and cooperative relations with all its neighbours, including India. But India must stop the human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and revisit the unilateral measures it took on August 5, 2019,” he said.

“It is essential that an enabling environment is created for dialogue to peacefully resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir.”

The premier stressed the need for collective efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “We must act collectively to ensure that Covid-19 vaccines are made available to everyone, everywhere, and as soon as possible,” he said.

“No one will be safe unfortunately until everyone is safe. The vaccine’s supply and distribution must be immediately expanded, patent rights waived, production ramped up, including in the developing world and the COVAX facility fully extended and funded.”

Khan said that Israel’s continued aggression against Palestinians remains a matter of deep concern for everyone. “The international community must take urgent actions to stop Israeli attacks against Palestinians, prevent the desecration of holy places, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and facilitate a just and lasting solution in line with the relevant UN resolutions and the two-state vision,” he added.