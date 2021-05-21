Palestinian crisis getting favourable public opinion internationally : PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Friday that public opinion the world over was turning to the Palestinian issue and the world criticizing Israeli actions, and that soon the day would come when Palestinians would have their own country.

On his direction, the government marked Friday as Palestine Solidarity Day.

“There is the power of the social media. The public opinion is shifting in favor of Palestinians,” he said in a video message broadcast on television.

“Since the creation of Israel, Pakistan has always had the same stance in line with our leader Quaid-e-Azam and Pakistan always stood side by side with Palestinians.”

“I was at Masjid-e-Nabvi when I found out that when people were praying on the night of the 27th [of Ramadan, at Al-Aqsa mosque], the Israeli police attacked them,” said the prime minister, adding that he also learnt, regrettably, of how Palestinians are being evicted from their homes, Geo website reported.

The prime minister also criticised the bombardment on Gaza by the Israeli military, calling it barbarity.

He said that the very next day, he met with the secretary-general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and urged him to raise the issue via the platform and also stressed the need for the matter to be highlighted at the United Nations.

“When I came to Pakistan, I also spoke to King Salman about the oppression Palestinians are facing and about what happened at Al-Aqsa, and how we need to raise our voices for this.

“The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, called me and he said the same thing, and so did Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad,” PM Imran Khan said.

He said that he then spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and told him the entire Muslim world, and all those countries that advocate for justice, stand with the Palestinians.

PM Imran Khan said he tasked Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi with raising the issue at the United Nations and the OIC “and he did very well to highlight it”.

“I am witnessing a very welcoming sign, which is, that the world’s public opinion is shifting,” he said, adding that he had never before seen any criticism coming from the Western quarters, in their media, newspapers, or from their politicians, in the past when Israeli oppression against Palestinians would continue unbated.

“Instead it would be made to appear as if Israel is being subjected to cruelty,” he said.

PM Imran Khan said it is for the first time now that Western media, newspapers and politicians have begun criticising Israel.

Israel announced a ceasefire to bring to a close an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office had issued a statement on Thursday that said his Security Cabinet has unilaterally approved the ceasefire proposal put forward by Egypt.

“The political leaders emphasised that the reality on the ground will be that which determines the future of the campaign,” the statement said.

The Egyptian-mediated decision came as the Israeli premier was under increased pressure from the US to halt the offensive.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad also confirmed the ceasefire in statements.