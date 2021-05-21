Vaccination for people 30 plus to begin from Saturday

Health authorities will begin inoculating people above 30 years of age from Saturday.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) decided this in a meeting on Friday. Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar tweeted: “In today’s NCOC meeting it has been decided to open up vaccination for 30 years and older starting tomorrow. The messages for those who are being scheduled will go out today”.

So far, 4.9 million people have been inoculated, with 211,475 jabs being administered in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Thursday, the NCOC had announced that people over the age of 18 can now get themselves vaccinated — however, only under certain circumstances.

If people above 18 years fall under the categories mentioned below, they can simply walk into any coronavirus vaccination center, show a valid visa, and get vaccinated, the NCOC said.

The decision was taken as several countries around the world, incorporations, various employers, universities, shipping companies have made vaccination mandatory, the NCOC said.

On the other hand, 64 people died more Covid on Friday in Punjab. Side by side, the positivity rate of the coronavirus increased to 38.4 in Multan, 15.4 in Bahawalpur and 11.2 in Faisalabad.

The government has enforced a lockdown on six localities of Multan. These localities are Bilal Colony, Shujahabad Road, Chowk Shaheedan, Babar Road, New Nazim Abad, Bosan Road, and Sultanabad Road. The lockdown will remain till June 15. The health department Punjab issued a notification in this respect here on Friday, directing the district and police authorities to ensure implementations of the guidelines in letter and spirit to curtail the infection.