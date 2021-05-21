Ertugrul actress Burcu Kiratli’s new photos set social media on fire

Many fans were stunned by the beautiful Burcu Kiratli when she posted pictures of herself in a bold blue dress on her husband’s birthday. The pictures left the fans jealous of her husband.

Burucu, who is well known for her stong performance as Gokce Hatun in the successful Turkish drama serial Ertugrul made Sinan Akcil’s birthday electrifying by sharing her pictures on her Instagram stories.

Sinan Akcil also shared a picture of the couple on his birthday. He thanked his fans from their wishes and love. He wrote “Thanks to all your birthday messages, it was very nice with my lovers and loved ones.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinan Akçıl (@sinanakcil)