Juggun and Omair Rana play leads in ‘Pehli Wali’

See Prime, Pakistan premiere digital entertainment platform, has released their latest short film titled ‘Pehli Wali’, starring Juggun Kazim, Omair Rana and Sidra Niazi in lead roles.

The plot revolves around a divorced couple with two children, their unique bond and love-hate relationship that keeps them knitted together. Even as they embark on new adventures in their lives, they can never block each other out.

“This short film gives us a new outlook on the subjects like life after divorce and remarriage in our society – but not as a stigma. With its heartwarming and humorous moments, this film is sure to win the hearts of the viewers and get them to talk about something that mainstream media usually stigmatizes”, commented the executive producer, Seemeen Naveed.

Pehli Wali is directed by Sohail Javed who also directed Naam Kya Rakha?, Bano aur Bachey and Naseeba for See Prime0, penned down by Lux Style award winning writer Rida Bilal.

See Prime is a digital entertainment platform bringing new, dynamic and break-through, original and distinctive content for its viewers. It has successfully broken into a dimension of untold and unique narratives for its audiences, exploring different and diversified genres.