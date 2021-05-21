‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ will be observed today: Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

On call of Prime Minister Imran khan, ‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ will be observed all over Pakistan on Friday, 21st May, 2021 to express solidarity with oppressed people of Palestine.

Ulemas-Mashaykh and religious scholars in Friday Sermons will support and endorse Palestine’s cause and condemn Israeli atrocities. World leadership will also be called upon to make an end to persecution of Palestinians on permanent grounds and demand for an Independent Palestine state with Al-Quds as it’s capital, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday in Muthahida Ulema Board, Lahore,

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that Alhamdulillah, all over Islamic world, the way, government of Pakistan and people of Pakistan are expressing solidarity with Palestine, the Palestinians are lauding Pakistan’s endeavours.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit of Saudi Arabia and in Medina and Mecca focused all his attention against atrocities and persecution of the people of Kashmir and Palestine and made bids how to contain this oppression of Kashmiris and Palestinians.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has stated that Pakistan is ready to take any responsibility for the solution of the problems of the Muslim Ummah in collaboration with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The vision and thinking of Prime Minister Imran khan is that we should unite the entire Muslim Ummah because one country can’t play the role on these issues in the same way that the entire Ummah can play a role together.

Prime Minister of Pakistan is in constant coordination with the heads of Islamic countries at all forums and levels, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

He added that Israel is constantly targeting children and women in Palestine and Al-Aqsa is a red line for the entire Muslim Ummah.

He also stated that just as the Harmain Al-Sharifain is a red line for us and no one can be allowed to play with the peace and security of the Harmain Al-Sharifain, so as Al-Aqsa is a red line for the Muslim Ummah and no one can compromise on sanctity of it.

The world leadership has to see how to stop this ongoing oppression and persecution of Palestinians by tyrant Israeli forces, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

On the instructions of President Arif Ali and Prime Minister Imran khan, the Pakistan Red Crescent has been instructed to provide medicines to the Palestinian brothers and every possible effort would be made to assist Palestinians.

The President of Palestine, the Chief Justice of Palestine, the Grand Mufti of Palestine, the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the people of Palestine have thanked Pakistan for raising voice for the cause of Palestine stating that government and people of Pakistan have exceeded their expectations.

Pakistan will keep continue to play its role for Palestine and Kashmir, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on the instructions of the Prime Minister said in OIC Foreign Ministeral level meeting that OIC and Muslim countries should decide what to do, Pakistan will stay firm and committed, whatever will be decided at the OIC forum.

Palestine and Kashmir are the problems of the Muslim Ummah and now is the time to stop the bloodshed in Palestine and Kashmir.

The world leadership has to pay attention in this regard, said Tahir Ashrafi adding that Pakistan is going to the United Nations along with other Muslim countries for this purpose.

He said that in these circumstances one has to beware of rumor mongers who aims to divide the Muslim Ummah.

Amidst prevailing circumstances in Palestine, it has become a human tragedy not specifically of Muslims.

The blood is being shed mercilessly of minors and elders in Palestine, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi.

He said that government of Pakistan has left no stone unturned to keep facilitating Palestinians.

Pakistanis have Palestine in their hearts, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi adding that Pakistan takes Palestine as their own issue.

He also added that Namoos-e-Risalat, Islamo-phobia, Blasphemy, Kashmir and Palestine are issues of Muslim Ummah and the day is not far off when we all will offer prayers in Masjid-Al-Aqsa.

How long will Palestinians and Kashmiris continue to suffer and gave sacrifices, for Kashmir and Palestine, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi raise question?

Peace in the world cannot be established without resolving the issues of Kashmir and Palestine, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said.

Replying to a question, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Pakistan is in coordination with all Islamic countries including Saudi Arabia.

OIC is the only united organization and forum of Muslim countries and at the moment, it is headed by Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have an unanimous stance on the Palestinian issue, Ashrafi said, adding that ceasefire is the first priority and God willing, Pakistan will succeed in its efforts.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also stated that leadership of different religions and religious schools of thought will also express solidarity with oppressed Palestinians in Lahore Church on Friday, May 21, 2021.

On this occasion, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi was also flanked by Allama Hafiz Zubair Ahmed, Maulana Abdul Wahab Roparri, Maulana Muhammad Aslam Siddiqui, Allama Pir Zubair Abid, Allama Tahirul Hassan, Maulana Qasim Qasmi and other notable Ulemas and religious Scholars.