The magic of Uncle Sargam

It takes patience, practice and persistence to create a fictional character, add life to it, and elevate its status to that of a national figure. Farooq Qaiser was able to achieve all this and more during his lifetime. A creative genius by birth – and a passionate learner – Farooq Qaiser advanced the thoughts of the youth as well as the intellectual capacity of adults through his well-scripted puppet shows. Indeed, his television show, Kaliyan, was a novel concept when it was first aired in 1976. While puppetry may have been an art form in villages and suburban areas, it was not promoted as a television show with a theme, story, and message. Through Kaliyan and Uncle Sargam, the masses across Pakistan were introduced to a puppet-based show akin to the American educational children’s television series, ‘Sesame Street’. The man who magically brought puppets to life passed away on May 14, 2021. Farooq Qaiser was 75. His popular TV programmes included Putli Tamasha, Sargam Time, Daak Time, and Khab Sitaray.

He has left behind an enduring legacy. It will certainly shine for years to come. Although current television content development is not as rich as that of Kaliyan, or the shows Farooq Qaiser wrote and directed, we can still relive the latter by watching them on YouTube. The innocence and modesty but depth of dialogue, the choice of suitable words, and the simplicity in how the puppets and the sets were created, resonated with lucid intellect and acumen that told us all something about life and society.

During the decade when no one could talk frankly, let alone discuss or even share insight about society or those at the helm of affairs – Uncle Sargam and his fellow puppets emerged as the voice of the people. Farooq Qaiser’s well-structured scripts, thought-provoking poetry, the debates among puppets on social issues based on humour and satire, and exchange of views about the socio-economic fabric of Pakistan, was nothing less than a breath of fresh air. Uncle Sargam translated the fears, concerns, hopes, and dreams of Pakistan’s common man through the views it expressed.

Uncle Sargam was not reluctant to speak the truth – even if it did hurt. After all, his presence on national television brought a smile to the viewers’ faces for they could hear Uncle Sargam speak about topics they could not. Along with Uncle Sargam, Farooq Qaiser’s puppets including Masi Musibtay and Bonga Bakheel were also popular for their lively and though-provoking debates and discussions

Farooq Qaiser remained candid when handling Uncle Sargam during television programming. He would be a casual performer where the hero was indeed Uncle Sargam, who became the Uncle of the Pakistani nation. He was like the family elder readily available to talk; with whom you could discuss matters related to life, career, and education. He was serious and shared insights. He was lively and remained optimistic. Perhaps this is what made Uncle Sargam a national sensation. Farooq Qaiser evolved with Uncle Sargam and reached the summit of creative excellence.

Farooq Qaiser’s efforts led him to be awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2021 by the Government of Pakistan. In 2010, PTV presented him with a Life Achievement Award. UNICEF presented an award to the maestro in 1997, while in 1993 he was bestowed with the Pride of Performance award. As a professional, Farooq Qaisar may have been seen as a puppeteer, but he was much more than that. He served as a voice-over artist, scriptwriter, newspaper columnist, and TV show director. He pursued each one of these roles independently and collectively with diligence, conscientiousness, and honesty. One can comprehend the level of research he and his team would have to go through to conceive, write, and edit the scripts. This comprised monologues, dialogues, songs, and poetry. Keeping in mind that this effort was made at a time when there was no Internet or search engine, one can bow down before all that hard work. Interestingly, the scripts debating and commenting upon the issues and challenges about social structure, political dimensions, and socio-economic arenas still hold ground. Many of the issues Uncle Sargam and his fellow puppets raised over four decades ago are still relevant in today’s society.

Farooq Qaiser also shared his ideas and insights through the books he authored. These include Kaalam Galoch, Hor Puchho, Meray Piyaray Allah Mian, and Meethay Karelay.

As a communicator, Farooq Qaiser knew how to engage the audience and attract attention. Uncle Sargam’s monologues at the beginning or end of programmes presented the viewers with moments of cognitive stimulation. Qaiser’s scripts reverberated with optimism, hope, and a positive transformation of society. Farooq Qaiser may have left this world but his words spoken through his puppets will remain with us forever.

