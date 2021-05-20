Daily Times

Thursday, May 20, 2021


Salma Hayek reveals the face of Hollywood

Web Desk

The renowned actress, Salma Hayek revealed the face of Hollywood, she stated that she was rejected for two roles due to her heritage. The 54-year-old also said that the directors had told her that they regretted their decisions.

The Oscar nominee claimed she has been rejected for having a Mexican background and has faced discrimination multiple times in Hollywood.

Hayek said, “I was bringing the Latino market into the theatre. I know some of the studios knew that. But they didn’t want to accept the value of the Latino market at the time.”

