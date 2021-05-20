There is nothing wrong being disable

Disability refers to the ways in which a health condition or impairment, in interaction with the wider environment, result in a functional limitation.

Disability is not inability. Disabled people may be limited in some aspect of life and may be entirely capable in others.

Disability is not abnormal. It is a normal part of life and almost every family includes someone with a disability. Some people are born with disabling health conditions, others have them temporarily and, as they age, more and more people develop health conditions and impairments. Disability should not be seen as a purely medical problem. Many disabled people are not ill, they are simply different.

There are over one billion disabled people in the world (this equates to approximately one in seven of us). Society makes life difficult for disabled people in all sorts of ways. People of any age may make life difficult for disabled people by staring or laughing at them. There may be employers that do not want to have disabled people working for them, because they think they will be less productive.

“Respect disabled children and young people as unique individuals and empower them to join in with everyday activities, achieving the outcomes that matter to them.”

You may have heard the expression.

“Do not judge a book by its cover.”

A hidden disability is one that is not visible. It can take many forms but can be equally as devastating for the person and family if not recognised. You can figure out by communication, understanding, observing the person who you think may have the disability. Your ignorance could make things worse.

Diversity should be celebrated. It is good to share our backgrounds and culture with each other. Encouraging this can be by:

Special events

Recognising festivals

Sharing food

Making your premises welcoming to everybody

Sharing activities

Disable people faces challenges everyday and each day is a new day for them. Countries like Pakistan have no transport system to allocate designated spaces for disable. People are unable to facilitate the needs of disabled person.

There are many ways to improve all these problems, but I presume, in the end it all depends from which financial background you belong to and it will serve you accordingly.