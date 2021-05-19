Govt gives media practical demonstration on EVMs

ISLAMABAD: A week after empowering the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to use the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the government on Wednesday gave the media a practical demonstration of the gadget at the Parliament House.

The demonstration was led by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan, Senator Faisal Javed, and Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) representative Nasir Malik.

Talking to the media, Fawad said initially the demonstration was given to the Parliamentary reporters. At the same time, the National Press Club and Bar Association members would also be briefed on the working of EVMs in due course of time.

He said opposition parties would also be sensitized about the functioning of EVMs, and their feedback would be welcomed in that regard, he added.

Fawad Chaudhry said a prototype of EVM had been installed at the Parliament House so that all the legislators could get themselves acquainted with the machine, urging the parliamentarians to give their valuable suggestions for its further improvement.

He said the ECP had given 36 conditions for the EVM when its manufacturing process was initiated a few years back to meet its criteria.

“I am proud of our scientists, engineers, and institutions that all the 36 conditions have been fully met and incorporated in the functioning of the EVMs,” the minister said, adding, “An EVM is as easy [in use] as a mobile phone.”

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that electronic voting machine (EVM) technology would defeat rigging in the next general elections.

He clarified that EVMs would not be connected to the internet, and all mobile phone users can operate this voting machine easily.

“EVM is being used in 20 countries, but PPP and PML-N are not ready to come out from the era of parchi (physical) ballot,” he added.

The information minister also invited opposition parties to come and inspect the EVMs. Fawad said what’s happening now is the results do not come till the morning after the polling time’s completion.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said, “A country which is five times larger than Pakistan makes the Election Commission acceptable to all.” He was talking about India without naming it.

Babar Awan has invited PML-N to see and review the model of the EVM machines. “Steps are being taken to rectify the shortcomings in the electoral system,” the SAPM said.

Babar Awan said that the government is ready to answer all the questions of the opposition regarding EVM machines. “The government has provided overseas Pakistanis a right to vote and empower the ECP as well,” he added.