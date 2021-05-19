444 police stations to be converted into Special Initiative Police Stations: IG Punjab

Inspector General of Police Punjab (IGP) Inam Ghani on Tuesday said that crime control and timely solution of citizens’ problems by improving the working of Police Stations is the top priority of Punjab Police, hence a total of 444 police stations will be converted into Special Initiative Police Stations.

The police chief said that Punjab Police has declared FY 2021/22 as the year of Police Station and all development funds received by the Punjab Police during this period will be spent on construction and renovation of Police Stations and provision of modern facilities and resources in them.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on developmental projects of Punjab Police and other departmental matters at the Central Police Office.

He further said that a total of 444 Police Stations in all the cities of the province including Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Faisalabad would be converted into Special Initiative Police Stations and computers, vehicles and other electronic equipments as well as provision of all necessary facilities and resources shall be given priority, so that the citizens can benefit more from the fast track service delivery.

He further said that the encouraging results of the Special Initiative Police Stations are coming to light and the feedback from the citizens is a testament to this. He further said that more new Special Initiative Police Stations containing modern technology and smart working ideas will lead to the elimination of problems and immediate provision of services to the citizens while making the police work more efficient and accelerating the process of changing the police station culture which will further strengthen the atmosphere of trust between the police and the people.

The IGP noted that the Police Station is the basic unit in the police department and steps will be taken to improve the working and dignity of this basic unit. He further said that apart from protection of life and property of the citizens in the Special Initiative Police Stations in the style of smart and community policing, special attention has been paid to their convenience and service so that the citizens can easily avail better police services. .

During the meeting, IG Punjab was also given a detailed briefing on the development projects of Punjab Police in the new financial year.

The IG Punjab instructed that the main objective of Special Initiative Police Stations is to alleviate the problems of the citizens and ensure easy provision of facilities to them. With this modern working system, all matters in the Police Stations are carried out in accordance with the issued SOPs and merit,the police chief noted.

He further said that DPOs should ensure regular weekly visits to the Special Initiative Police Stations in their districts and pay special attention to their monitoring so as to focus on maintaining the performance of the Special Initiative Police Stations as well as further improving them.