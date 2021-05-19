British Council launches IELTS in Sukkur

The British Council, in collaboration with IBA University, is pleased to announce the opening of a new test centre in Sukkur! The centre will deliver IELTS on a computer to test takers on 22 May 2021.

Imtiaz Razvi, Country Examinations Manager at the British Council Pakistan said, This imminent launch of a new test centre in Sukkur is the latest example of British Council’s ongoing commitment to bring IELTS to the customer’s doorstep for their further convenience. No need for that long trip to Karachi!

As the British Council continues to meet the growing demand for IELTS, it has now expanded to seventeen cities across Pakistan.

We recognise that during the pandemic health concerns are a key consideration for test takers. You can be assured your health is also our paramount concern and, in this regard, we are pleased to reassure you that the new test centre is fully compliant with all Covid-19 guidelines.