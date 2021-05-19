Climate change and a green economy

Climate change, global warming and carbon emissions can no longer be dismissed as mere jargon cunningly employed by environmental activists to draw attention to their work. No, these are realities that affect the global population. According to the Geneva-based iDMC (internal displacement monitoring centre): “Nearly Nearly 1,900 disasters triggered 24.9 million new displacements across 140 countries and territories in 2019.” Its Global Report on Internal Displacement 2020 went on to note that “[t]his is the highest figure recorded since 2012 and three times the number of displacements caused by conflict and violence.” We are now looking at annual displacement figures of 20 million, on average. That we are facing a severe humanitarian crisis cannot be underestimated. Especially as the number of migrants is expected to reach 140 million by 2050 worldwide.

Simultaneously, the 2018 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) report on ‘Global Warming of 1.5°C’ warned that “total losses from natural catastrophes and synthetic disasters [globally] in 2018 was about USD 165 billion” and that if these were not mitigated, global tempeatures would rise to 3.2o C, while the world will endure an 18-percent loss to GDP by 2050. According to another study (2008-2018), the developing world’s agriculture sector suffered $108 billion in economic damage; a huge price to pay.

The human cost of climate change is no less agonising, with more than 135 million in 55 countries classified as under crisis from famine in 2019. The devastating floods in South Asia resulted in over 1,200 deaths and affected over 20 million people, including 6.8 million children. This number could rise to 250,000 global deaths annually by 2030.

At the end of last month, US Presidnet Joe Biden convened the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, with 40 countries in attendance. It is important to mention here that half of these account for 81 percent of global carbon emissions. China alone accounts for 27 percent of global emissions, followed by the US (11 percent) and India (6.6 percent), surpassing the European Union for the first time.

Experts believe that over the next 30 years, Pakistan will need to generate USD $7-15 billion to tackle climate change. Through zero-emission power generation, 3.6 million Americans had clean energy jobs in 2019. Thus we need to view this challenge as an opportunity and not just a threat

The summit called for renewed commitments from world leaders on mitigating climate change and an agreement to limit planetary warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and mobilise technology transfer that leads to a sustainable green economy worldwide. Biden called for joint action on climate change: “All of us, particularly those who represent the world’s largest economies, we have to step up.” Chinese President Xi Jinping urged “unprecedented ambition” coupled with action, while pledging to make his country carbon neutral by 2060.

Despite world powers vowing to pitch in play their part to curb the effects of climate change – the sad truth about it is that this does not affect everyone equally. Pakistan is a point in case. Although we account for less than 1 percent of carbon emissions, the German Watch Report ranked Pakistan 8th on its Long-term Global Climate Risk Index 2020. It is projected that by 2030, more than 250 million Pakistanis will migrate to cities, compared to 36 percent (of today’s 220-million strong population) now.

Pakistan has experienced more than 173 extreme weather-related events over the last 20 years, causing a loss of $3.8 billion to the national exchequer and more than 1.2 million acres of land. Other statistics reveal that Pakistan has incurred 0.3 percent life losses per 100,000 inhabitants during the same period.

Presently, economic and environmental experts believe that over the next 30 years, the country will need to generate USD $7-15 billion to tackle the adverse effects of climate change. Through zero-emission power generation, 3.6 million Americans had clean energy jobs in 2019. This means that we need to drastically change our approach towards climate change and see it for the opportunities that addressing it may bring, rather than viewing it only as an imminent threat.

We must appreciate the current leadership for voicing concern vis-à-vis this most urgent issue, both at national and international forums; while introducing concrete steps towards mitigation. In addition to the globally-recognised Ten Billion Trees Tsunami Programme, the PTI government has allocated 6 percent of the federal budget to combat climate change. It has also introduced Recharge Pakistan – a flagship programme dedicated to water conservation and creating green jobs. Clean Green Pakistan (CGP) is a conscious grassroot effort under the Naya Pakistan banner to harness the power of public advocacy by promoting civil society, private and public partnerships.

Ideally, Pakistan should have been on a par with the developed world in terms of reaching its industrial potential through coal-based energy. However, we do not have the luxury ‘to go black before we go green. The priorty remains transitioning towards a Green Economy.

We must explore the opportunities presented in the name of Green Initiatives. Many local businesses in Pakistan have introduced sustainable and green business solutions. These must not only be appreciated but encouraged on a national level. Many popular retail outlets are taking the lead by using bio-degradable cotton fibre in clothing ranges. Some have introduced biodegradable, seed-infused shopping bags, while others work with local farmers on alternative methods for cotton production that require much less water. The fashion retail industry is one of the largest polluters in the world. Therefore, the government must systematically push them to adopt greener business practices.

Some medium-scale green businesses have begun to produce odourless and biodegradable socks, leading to water conservation and a healthier environment. Others provide compostable and biodegradable birchwood cutlery to local restaurants, and at least one private waste management company aims to become the first self-sustained zero-waste set-up in this sector. These companies have taken the initial steps towards a Green Economy, but the government should introduce the following to take thse initiatives further:

* Development of a Strategic Green Economy plan similar to world leaders like China;

* Introduction of alternative energy sources to discourage coal usage and carbon emissions;

* Introduction of Venture Funds & Incubation Centres for local Green Businesses;

* Enhanced efforts of Carbon Capturing through international technology transfer;

* Encouraging Firms to publically declare their GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions and join the global net-zero emission movement;

* Carbon Taxation on heavy producers of GHG emissions; and

* Strategic partnerships with global corporate leaders for knowledge and technology transfers.

The truth is that combating climate change is not the government’s responsibility alone. Thus, it is about time that the public and private sectors, as well as every individual, must step up to the challenge and play their role to save the planet for future generations.

The writer is Special Advisor (Pakistan Institute of Management, Lahore operated under Federal Ministry of Industries and Production, Islamabad) and Foreign Research Associate (Centre of Excellence, China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Islamabad). He can be reached at hassnain.javed@hotmail.com