Venezuela’s Maduro accepts proposal to restart direct US talks

Venezuela´s government plans to resume negotiations with the U.S. government this week, President Nicolás Maduro announced Monday, less than a month before a highly anticipated election in which he and his party are facing their toughest challenge in decades. Maduro, who is seeking a third term, wants the U.S. government to lift crippling economic sanctions that were imposed over the last decade in an effort to topple him. He characterized the dialogue as “urgent” during his weekly TV show. The Biden administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. “I have received the proposal during two continuous months from the United States government to reestablish talks and direct dialogue,” Maduro said. “After thinking about it for two months, I have accepted, and next Wednesday, talks will restart with the United States government to comply with the agreements signed in Qatar and to reestablish the terms of the urgent dialogue.” Maduro’s government had held parallel talks with the Biden administration and with the U.S.-backed Unitary Platform opposition coalition.