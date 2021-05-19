COVID and the new world order

The wide-bodied Boeing 787, nicknamed Dreamliner, entered Toronto airspace and circled once or twice before landing. There was no line-up along the air corridor to delay descent. Like most international airports, Toronto’s Pearson International is quite expansive. The walk from the gate in Terminal 3 to the immigration counter is a rather long one and the jaunt provided much needed exercise to get the blood flowing again after a 14-hour long haul flight. In fact, having started off in Lahore, with a stopover in Abu Dhabi, the affair pretty much became a 24-hour ordeal. Nevertheless, arrival proved a relief for Rakhshanda and I, especially after all the uncertainly we had endured over the past week.

The entry halls were not crowded at all so maintaining social distancing was not impossible. Unlike the horror stories shared by some friends, the total time it took from entering the airport to getting another Covid test was less than 45 minutes. It is easy to understand. Toronto is Canada’s busiest airport which had been facilitating some 47 million passengers annually, during normal times. Yet the onset of Covid had seen this traffic drop by more than 90 percent. Thus, the virus is dictating lives and lifestyles. Another add-on to the whole process is the mandatory 3-day hotel stay while awaiting the results of the test taken upon landing. This was our fourth PCR test in just 10 days. I feel as if my nostrils have expanded with all the probing swabs ushered in over such a short span of time!

I could finish this piece by describing all the ups and downs we went through to complete a simple journey which we have done scores of times in the last 25 years. However, I would miss out on the opportunity to dwell on a bold assertion that I would like to expound on today.

The notion of a world order defines the hierarchy of the major powers and their pursuit of global hegemony. Simply put, this plays out as the pursuit of world domination through military might and financial power. The last proclamation of a new world order came from American President George HW Bush, in an address to a joint session of Congress on September 11, 1990. The Soviet Union had already been defeated in Afghanistan and was on the verge of dissolution and a new era of a unipolar order was firmly on the horizon, dominated by the US.

Over time, this concept gradually evolved. It became not only about military might or financial muscle but about human behaviour, attitudes, organisation, and value systems. Thus, the singular opportunity for the US to put its stamp on global hegemony was frittered away. Bush Junior’s neo-conservatives embarked on a mission to ram democracy down the throats of countries totally unprepared for this change. It was a global disaster. Facts don’t lie. This misadventure cost tens of trillions of dollars to US taxpayers, shattered and battered societies, gave rise to extremist movements and blood continues to be spilled. Just look at Libya, Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, and even Egypt.

While the US and Europe were squandering centuries’ worth of accumulated wealth, China was moving strategically and stealthily progressing in science, technology and building an industrial base that would dominate the world. A competing global power emerged that spread its influence far and wide – not militarily but through planning, technology and economic assistance. Those are the measures that will determine the new global powers of the future.

Amidst all this came the pandemic. Covid has disrupted all aspects of life. Almost from as long as I can remember, I used to meet friends with a warm embrace. Not so for the last two years. Someone sneezes and everyone begins to panic. This virus is deadly, and each mutation is proving more lethal than the last. History shows that we survived such epidemics in the past, although at great cost. We will overcome this one, too. However, it will change human behaviour and priorities forever. Going forward science and technology will guide our lives more than ever before.

The mantle of leadership is slipping from our politician’s hands. A quick look at the world map documenting the spread of Covid clearly shows that those leaders who followed the scientists controlled their losses. Look at Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and China. Then look at Brazil, India and Trump’s America. The fire is out of control. The cure is yet to come, but through the hard work of doctors and scientists, new healthcare protocols are managing to keep mortality rates low.

Naturally, redemption lies in prevention rather than cure. The masses must adopt simple precautions like mask-wearing, constant hand sanitizing and avoiding crowds. Governments have to facilitate large-scale vaccination. That requires a change of attitude and submitting to science rather than the fatalistic approach many of our societies have adopted.

Total lockdowns are unaffordable in countries like Pakistan’s. Death will come from hunger rather than disease. Hence, scientifically-designed smart and effective lockdowns are required. Alternatively, a video that went viral on social media showing policemen wielding a stick for all those not wearing masks is the perfect answer. It may become a necessary evil to contain the spread of Covid due to non-compliance. Post-pandemic, the future holds serious challenges in terms of population explosion, food and water shortages, climate change and securing the environment. The answer lies in adopting technology and following science. That will be the New World Order. Only those who accept it will survive.

Hafeez Khan The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada