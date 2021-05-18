Shah Mehmood Qureshi praises Turkish stand on Palestine, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Tuesday in Ankara. The foreign minister is visiting Turkey to exchange views on the worsening situation in the Israeli Occupied Palestinian Territories.

During the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed ways to mobilize the international community to help stop Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. It was reaffirmed that the international community had a collective responsibility in ensuring necessary steps to help address the dire situation, restore peace, and facilitate a just solution.

Qureshi apprised his Turkish counterpart of the sentiment prevailing in Pakistan in support of the people of Palestine, including the resolution unanimously adopted by the National Assembly of Pakistan.

While taking stock of the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, the two sides discussed the ongoing preparations for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) that will be held in Turkey this year.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also reiterated appreciation for Turkey’s principled and steadfast support on the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Underscoring Pakistan’s abiding interest in a peaceful, secure, and stable Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi illustrated Pakistan’s consistent efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process. He expressed the hope that the Afghan parties would seize the opportunity and work out an inclusive politically negotiated settlement. He also lauded Turkey’s valuable efforts to re-energize the Afghan peace process.

Both foreign ministers will be traveling to New York to participate in-person in a meeting of the UN General Assembly on the Palestine issue.

Earlier, the Saudi Foreign Minister convened a meeting of the OIC Executive Committee on Sunday to discuss the situation in Palestine. The Foreign Minister, as a member of the Executive Committee, had also addressed the meeting.

As part of Pakistan’s diplomatic endeavors, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Qureshi have reached out to a number of countries including Palestine, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia, and others