Tarin appointed as ECNEC chairman

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will be the chairman of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), replacing former finance minister Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, the eight-member inter-provincial decision-making body on development.

All other members of the committee would remain unchanged. They include Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Industries Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, and Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, representing the federal government.

The prime minister has already reshuffled the finance ministry twice, before the Eid holidays.

In addition to these members, ECNEC would also continue to include four provincial members; Punjab Finance Minister Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bakht, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, and Balochistan Minister for Communication and Works Nawabzada Tariq Khan Magsi.